Rare sculptures of Rashtrakuta style found in Medak district

A team of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam led by Kolipaka Srinivas found rare sculptures belonging to Rashtrakuta style at Kamaram village in Chinnashankarampet mandal of Medak district on Tuesday.

Three sculptures — Saptamatrukas, Mahishasura Mardini, and Keshavamoorty — were found on the village outskirts.

In Saptamatruka sculpture, there was the idol of Lord Ganesha in addition to Saptamatrukas and a king with folded hands and bowing his head. This was stated as one of the rarest sculptures, and assessed as belonging to 8 th and 9 th centuries AD.

The second statue Mahishasura Mardini is with eight hands, and her right leg on the body of an asura (demon), piercing its head with a trishula (trident). Some other sculptures were also found close to it in open fields. One of them was of lord Surya and another of Keshavamoorty. It was stated that there used be a temple at the spot.

Finding of these sculptures signifies the importance of the village, opined Mr. Srinivas.