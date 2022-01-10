Rare procedure performed on septuagenarian

Specialist doctors at Sunshine Hospitals performed Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and MICRA (pace maker) implantation simultaneously on a 77-year-old male patient last week.

“This is the first reported case of TAVI and MICRA implantation in India,” a press release from the hospital said.

The patient, who was hospitalised on December 26 last year, was diagnosed with severe calcific aortic valve stenosis. The aortic valve usually opens when blood is pumped from the heart to the rest of the body. Aortic valve stenosis is a condition where the aortic valve cannot open and close properly due to this extra strain on heart resulting in breathlessness, swollen ankles, chest pain, dizziness and, sometimes, blackouts.

TAVI is a procedure that allows an aortic valve to be implanted using a long narrow tube called a catheter.

The two interventional procedures were performed by team of cardiologists including Sridhar Kasturi, Shailender Singh and Vijay Kumar Reddy. The patient was discharged on Monday.