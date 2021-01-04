Rare migratory bird spotted in Vikarabad

For 33-year-old entrepreneur Manoj Kumar Vittapu, his recent outing in the Vikarabad forest was truly memorable. For, he sighted the rare blue-and-white flycatcher, a migratory songbird.
“Historically, it has very sporadic records in India. This is the first time it has been sighted in Telangana and in the eastern part of the country,” says the city-based youth, who has been into birding and wildlife photography since 2016.
Bird Day today
“Sighting the species ahead of the National Bird Day on January 5 gives us extra joy. It is a rare winter visitor, also known as Japanese Flycatcher,” adds Manoj.
According to him, one of the interesting facts about bird watching is the element of surprise.
“You never know what you may find while being out in nature,” he says, recollecting his encounter with the bird in the company of another well-known face in the field of birding — Sudeshna Dey, an MBA graduate from IIM-Ahmedabad.
“The most important aspect of this sighting is that typically this flycatcher has been found only in the Western ghats until now. It can only be seen in Japan in late spring, summer and early autumn. It nests and feeds in natural habitats, preferably open woodland with lots of good perch sites,” says the avid bird watcher.
The species can also be seen in gardens and parks. As autumn draws closer, the birds leave Japan, preferring to spend the winter in the warmer climes of Southeast Asia, Manoj explains.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath