Rare migratory bird spotted in Telangana

March 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

It was a routine week-end trip for avid wildlifer K. Santhosh Kumar to the backwaters of the Sriramsagar Project in Nizamabad district. And to his pleasant surprise, Santhosh sighted a flock of Common Cranes and expectedly froze them in his camera to send a message to the bird watchers across Telangana.

Why? This is the only the second recorded evidence of such a sighting of Common Crane, the first one being by Saurav Mukherjee at Singur dam, Medak, six years ago.

Why are these cranes so special? According to ornithologists, these iconic cranes are the largest and loudest birds in the UK and fast dwindling in numbers too.

“This is a great find for sure. I would love to see them as early as possible,” says Srinivas Mallela, well-known birder from the city who himself has recorded 392 birds species so far in the State.

“These Common Cranes are migratory birds, coming mostly from Europe and wintering in India before flying back,” said Srinivas.

For sure, these stately cranes do remind the Sarus Cranes in height and grace.

The story of the common crane in the UK is one of a devastating decline and an almost miraculous return. After being absent from the UK for centuries, they have recently begun to re-establish themselves in small pockets, helped along by some amazing conservationists.

The common crane is also the UK’s tallest bird standing around four feet tall has long legs, elongated neck and drooping, curved tail feathers.

For Santhosh, the wildlife enthusiast and CEO Navyabharathi Global School (Nizamabad), who never ceases to surprise the world showcasing the nature’s gifts in his district, was also curious with the sound this common crane made.

“It seems to be one of the loudest birds with a very sharp honking call. Initially, I saw only a couple of them and later delighted to see a flock presenting a beautiful sight,” Santhosh concluded.