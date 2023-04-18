ADVERTISEMENT

Rare distinction for CSIR-IICT scientist

April 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) principal scientist Rambabu Chegondi has been admitted to the prestigious Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), the UK, for his outstanding contributions in the area of asymmetric synthesis and development of new technologies for key APIs. He has been chosen under the scheme “Leaders in the Field”, where the Royal Society of Chemistry identifies outstanding individuals in the chemical science community and invites them to become fellows. The scientist had published over 50 studies in peer-reviewed international journals of high impact, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US