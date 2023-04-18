HamberMenu
Rare distinction for CSIR-IICT scientist

April 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) principal scientist Rambabu Chegondi has been admitted to the prestigious Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), the UK, for his outstanding contributions in the area of asymmetric synthesis and development of new technologies for key APIs. He has been chosen under the scheme “Leaders in the Field”, where the Royal Society of Chemistry identifies outstanding individuals in the chemical science community and invites them to become fellows. The scientist had published over 50 studies in peer-reviewed international journals of high impact, said a press release.

