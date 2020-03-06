‘Rapist teacher’ held in Wanaparthy

A 27-year-old private school teacher in Wanaparthy district was arrested for allegedly raping 11 minors girls since 2018.

Police said that all the victims who were aged 9 to 10 years were his students from a village in Gopalpet mandal.

The accused used to conduct coaching classes for students of Class IV who were aspiring to secure admission in the State-run Gurukul Residential Schools, a senior officer associated with the investigation said.

“At the time of coaching, the accused lured the girls by promising to provide better marks in the entrance exam for Gurukul schools and raped them in an inebriated condition,” he said.

He is a native of Telkapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district and moved to Gopalpet mandal for teaching. He was living at his aunty’s house and was teaching English to primary class students at a private school in the village.

“The coaching classes were conducted at his aunt’s house and he threatened the victims with dire consequences if they revealed the offence to anyone,” the officer said.

According to police, the offences came to light only on Thursday night when the grandparents of a student noticed bloodstains on her clothes and questioned her.

She narrated the whole incident to her family members and also informed them that one of her friends was also assaulted by the same teacher. Following this, the villagers ransacked the school, roughed up the accused, before handing him over the police.

“The teacher confessed that he raped 11 girls but don’t remember their names,” the officer said.

Based on the complaints lodged by parents of two girls, the accused was booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. On Friday, he was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.