Rapido free rides on polling day

Rapido plans to deploy over 10 lakh captains across more than 100 cities to provide free rides on election-day

May 07, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commute app Rapido has launched the ‘SawaariBadhyata’ initiative in collaboration with the Chief Electoral Office of Telangana where free bike taxi, auto, and cab rides are available to voters across Hyderabad, encompassing major cities such as Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal on the polling day of May 13.

On election day, voters can avail free rides on the Rapido app using the code ‘VOTENOW’ and get free ride to exercise their democratic right. The initiative aims to facilitate residents’ voting rights and ensure a more inclusive electoral process. This concerted effort aligns with Rapido’s nationwide campaign, deploying over 10 lakh captains across more than 100 cities to provide free rides on election-day, said a press release.

At a voter awareness meet held at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LB) Stadium in Hyderabad, CEO Vikas Raj hailed the initiative and said it would be beneficial especially for the differently abled and senior citizens. “We appreciate Rapido’s partnership and dedication to enhancing the electoral process in Telangana, and we encourage all voters to take advantage of this opportunity to cast their votes,” he said.

Rapido’s co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said: “We are deploying all resources available to us in order to ensure that voters in Hyderabad can participate in the electoral process. Our Rapido captains are more than just drivers; they are ambassadors of civic engagement, enabling greater voter turnout and promoting a more representative electoral system in the world’s largest democracy.”

