Rapid antigen testing kits launched in Khammam

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar on Tuesday launched rapid antigen testing kits named ‘Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kits’ meant for quick diagnosis of coronavirus infection, at the district headquarters hospital here.
Speaking on the occasion, he said as many as 1,000 rapid antigen testing kits have been sanctioned to the district headquarters hospital. Another 1,124 kits have been made available at the community health centres and the primary health centres across the district. These kits will be used for quick screening of COVID-19 in emergency cases, mainly for pregnant women, accident victims and those in need of emergency surgical care.
Arrangements have been made to provide home isolation kits each consisting of 12 items including tablets, hand sanitiser, liquid handwash and gloves to those diagnosed with COVID-19 , he said.
Outlining the diagnostic and treatment services for COVID-19 patients in the State, he said full-fledged COVID-19 testing facilities will become operational at the district headquarters hospital and Mamata Hospital in the town from next month.
Collector R V Karnan said thermal scanners and pulse oximeters have been made available in all the health sub-centres across the district for conducting house-to-house survey by the field-level health functionaries to curb the spread of coronavirus.
District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi, the district headquarters hospital superintendent B Venkateshwarlu and others were present.
