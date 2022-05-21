Rape suspect injured in bid to flee from police station

May 21, 2022 23:52 IST

A 40-year-old history-sheeter from Nirmal, who was taken into custody by SR Nagar Police in connection with a rape case, got injured when he tried to escape from the police station on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Kotwal Krishna, a resident of Nirmal town, who was earlier involved in 13 criminal cases, jumped from the second floor of the building after he came out of the lock-up on the pretext of attending nature’s call.

However, alert police personnel caught him immediately and shifted him to a hospital. He suffered fractures. The incident took place around 2.45 p.m.

Krishna was taken into custody in connection with a rape case booked against him in March. “Basically, he is a cheater. He lure women, sexually assault them and cheat them by ignoring their calls and messages,” an officer said.