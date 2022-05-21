Telangana

Rape suspect injured in bid to flee from police station

A 40-year-old history-sheeter from Nirmal, who was taken into custody by SR Nagar Police in connection with a rape case, got injured when he tried to escape from the police station on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Kotwal Krishna, a resident of Nirmal town, who was earlier involved in 13 criminal cases, jumped from the second floor of the building after he came out of the lock-up on the pretext of attending nature’s call.

However, alert police personnel caught him immediately and shifted him to a hospital. He suffered fractures. The incident took place around 2.45 p.m.

Krishna was taken into custody in connection with a rape case booked against him in March. “Basically, he is a cheater. He lure women, sexually assault them and cheat them by ignoring their calls and messages,” an officer said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2022 11:52:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rape-suspect-injured-in-bid-to-flee-from-police-station/article65443644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY