Rape and murder case: Industries Minister Sridhar Babu assures stringent action against accused as per law

Published - June 16, 2024 08:17 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by a rice mill worker from Bihar in Katnapalli village of Peddapalli district on Thursday midnight as a heinous crime, Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu said the government will ensure that the accused gets stringent punishment as per law.

All measures will be taken to produce evidence in a fast-track court to ensure speedy trial and justice for the victim’s family, he told mediapersons after visiting the crime spot on Sunday.

Mr Sridhar Babu, accompanied by Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka, Peddapalli MP G. Vamshi Krishna, MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao and others, visited Katnapalli.

Unequivocally condemning the brutal rape and murder incident, Mr Sridhar Babu said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered speedy investigation into the case by taking the horrendous incident seriously.

On receiving information about the girl missing, the police immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused after carrying out a search at the incident site.

He said the police department has initiated stringent measures to curb ganja and drug menace.

Instructions have been issued to check the background of persons before providing them employment as domestic helpers and workers in industries.

He assured that the district administration will ensure a job for the victim’s father and a house for her family.

