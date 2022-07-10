Rape and cheating cases against Malkajgiri SI, suspended

A sub-inspector at the central crime station, Malkajgiri unit, in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate was booked for rape and cheating in Miryalaguda Town I police station of Nalgonda.

The case was registered on Thursday, and following an inquiry, the accused officer Vijay Dharavath was also placed under suspension by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat. The information was disclosed to media persons on Sunday.

According to Miryalaguda police, Mr. Vijay allegedly started a physical relationship with a woman in Miryalaguda since 2014 on the false promise of marrying her. When the woman discovered that the officer was already married, he reportedly convinced her that he would divorce his wife and marry her. She approached the local police after things did not go in her favour and felt cheated.

Miryalaguda Town I police booked the officer under IPS S. 376 (2) n, 417 and 420. An investigation was opened.