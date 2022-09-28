Telangana

Rape-accused Inspector gets bail

Justice K. Surender of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, granted conditional bail to rape-accused and suspended Inspector K. Nageshwar Rao.

The accused officer was directed to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with two reliable sureties and also appear before the Vanasthalipuram police for two months.

Mr. Rao was booked under charges of rape, attempt to murder, and kidnap, and violation of licence rules. He was suspended immediately after that and remanded in judicial custody at Cherlapally prison.


