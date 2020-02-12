Rape accused dies in accident

Somachary, one of the accused in the rape of a petty trader at Pastapur near Zaheerabad died in a road accident while fleeing from the police. The accident took place at Raikod on Wednesday.
According to sources, Zaheerabad police rushed to Bidar on Wednesday on receiving information that three of the suspects in the rape case were staying at a lodge there. The suspects who got wind of the police arrival fled from the lodge.
The police were able to nab Pawan, one of the accused while two others – Somachary and Brahmachary (both brothers) escaped from the area in a car. The car which was driven at a high speed skidded and a fell into a roadside field. Somachary reportedly died on the spot while Brahmachary who sustained injuries was shifted to a government hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.