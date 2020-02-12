Rape accused dies in accident

Somachary, one of the accused in the rape of a petty trader at Pastapur near Zaheerabad died in a road accident while fleeing from the police. The accident took place at Raikod on Wednesday.

According to sources, Zaheerabad police rushed to Bidar on Wednesday on receiving information that three of the suspects in the rape case were staying at a lodge there. The suspects who got wind of the police arrival fled from the lodge.

The police were able to nab Pawan, one of the accused while two others – Somachary and Brahmachary (both brothers) escaped from the area in a car. The car which was driven at a high speed skidded and a fell into a roadside field. Somachary reportedly died on the spot while Brahmachary who sustained injuries was shifted to a government hospital.