The long and final drive of Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao from Miryalaguda to Hyderabad on Saturday evening was without a halt anywhere on the 150-km national highway.

Family members suspect that he would have picked up a pesticide bottle from his close pal’s fertiliser shop in Miryalaguda before hitting the road with his driver Bellamkonda Rajesh. He informed his wife, Girija, that he was on some work in Hyderabad and had to stay in the city to complete it. Investigators suspect that he resorted to the extreme step by consuming the pesticide.

Speaking to The Hindu the victim’s brother Shravan said that Rao was a complete introvert who never opened his mind to them, not his jail mates when they were in judicial custody for eight months.

“Even when we were in prison, he used to sit alone and hardly interacted with anyone. Since childhood he had the same attitude,” Mr. Shravan said.

He dismissed rumours that they have property disputes, but nursed a grouse against his elder brother for falsely implicating him in the murder case though he had no connection. “Pranay was killed in September, but we have not been on talking terms since May. I spent eight months in jail for no fault of mine,” he said while waiting at Osmania General Hospital morgue to take Rao’s body to Miryalaguda after completion of the autopsy. Family members maintained that for the last three or four days, he was worried over the outcome of the case and was in search for a good advocate.

Meanwhile, Arya Vysya Bhavan’s receptionist P. Mallikarjun said that Rao was a frequent visitor, but after the murder, he visited for the first time. “He was a nice man. Never created an issue here. I also hail from Miryalaguda and know him personally,” he said.