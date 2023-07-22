Ranjit Reddy raises issue of centralised medical admissions in Lok Sabha

July 22, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy raised the issue of centralised counselling admissions for medical courses in Lok Sabha and said the States were losing rights over medical seats in their respective States.

He said it was inappropriate to centralise the counseling process of medical UG and PG seats across the country.

Union Health Minister Manusukh Mandavia clarified that the centralised approach was not being carried out for the academic year 2023-24 and admissions will be done as per Supreme Court guidelines. He said only 15% of, and not all, the seats ,will be under the all-India quota.

