Rangolis add colour to TRS canvass

In the run-up to the ensuing municipal polls, the ruling TRS is trying to harness rangoli, the traditional pattern, to pep up its election campaign as part of a carefully crafted poll strategy to emerge victorious at the hustings.

As many as five Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Madhira, Wyra and Sattupalli in Khammam district and Kothagudem and Yellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district are slated to go to polls on January 22. Cashing in on the Sankranti festive spirit, the campaign managers of the ruling party are encouraging women cadres to draw rangoli in the form of ‘car’, the TRS party’s symbol in front of their homes to reach out to the electorate in a cost-effective manner.

Several enthusiastic women TRS cadres have embarked on a novel campaign by drawing their party symbol in exquisite rangoli patterns right in front of their homes in the poll-bound municipal towns as well as various other parts of the district.

An impressive rangoli in the shape of a car drawn by some women in Shanti Nagar in Khammam hogged the attention of the passersby on Monday.

Leaving nothing to chance to win Yellandu Municipality in the ensuing hustings, the TRS local leaders have drawn up plans to promote the election campaign through the popular art form of rangoli.

Powerful medium

“Rangoli is the most popular traditional art that not only enlivens the environs surrounding homes but also serves as a powerful medium of expression,” says Dindigala Rajender, TRS senior leader and chairman of the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

It is an amazing art that uses the floor as a canvas and deft hands, he notes, saying the TRS women cadres were gearing up to draw colourful rangolis in the shape of car, their party symbol at the doorways of their homes on Bhogi and Sankranti festivals to be held on January 14 and 15 respectively.