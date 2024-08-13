Rangareddy District Additional Collector caught while accepting bribe

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangareddy District Additional Collector M. V. Bhoopal Reddy and another employee was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday night for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8 lakh.

Y. Madan Mohan Reddy, Senior Assistant in E Section and M.V. Bhoopal Reddy were arrested near Sanjivani Vanam at the Gurramguda X Road. The arrest followed a complaint from Jakkidi Muthyam Reddy, a resident of Gurramguda village.

According to ACB officials, the bribe was demanded for ‘removing complainant’s 14 guntasland parcel from prohibited list in Dharani website’.

The tainted amount was initially recovered from the possession of Y. Madan Mohan Reddy. However, it was found that he had accepted the bribe on the behalf of M.V. Bhoopal Reddy who had instructed the official to hand over the amount at Pedda Amberpet exit on the ORR.

“The duo took many precautions to receive the money without getting exposed. But our teams remained one step ahead and spontaneously strategised throughout the night and trapped them,” Director-General ACB C.V. Anand posted on X. The two were produced in the Hyderabad Special Court for SPE and ACB cases.

