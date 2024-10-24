Rangareddy Court grants bail to choreographer Jani Master

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, who was arrested on sexual assault charges last month, was granted bail by the Rangareddy Court in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

This comes a month and four days after Jani was lodged in the Chanchalguda Central jail.

Earlier in September, Jani was booked by the Narsingi police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act following allegations of sexual assault by his female colleague.

The 21-year-old victim alleged that Jani harassed and sexually assaulted her over the past six years since she started working alongside him.

He has been granted a regular bail by Justice Juvvadi Sridevi as per which he will be required to appear for the court hearing and cooperate with the investigation of the case. Other conditions include to not try and contact the victim, not appear before the media about this case and not leave the country.

Earlier, he was granted an interim bail for four days to allow him to receive the National Award in Delhi. But the National Film Awards Cell revoked his award.