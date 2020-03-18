Ranganayakasagar to receive Godavari water soon

R. Avadhani

18 March 2020 22:17 IST

Annapurna reservoir to fill the 3 tmcft capacity project designed to irrigate about 1.1 lakh acres of land

The Ranganayakasagar balancing reservoir, constructed on the outskirts of the district headquarters, is all set to welcome the Godavari water from Annapurna (Anantagiri) reservoir. For the first time, the Godavari water has reached Siddipet area promising a bright future for the farming community in the district.

Godavari water from Kaleswaram has reached Annapurna from Mid-Manair. From here, the water would be released to Ranganayakasagar reservoir. Already test run was conducted for two motors at Annapurna reservoir and the remaining would be completed in the next few days.

The Ranganayakasagar reservoir, completed at an estimated cost of ₹ 4,000 crore with 3 tmcft capacity, is designed to irrigate about 1.1 lakh acres. Here, the water would be lifted to 120 metres height. In addition to providing water for irrigation from Right and Left canals, about 50 tmcft water would be pumped to Mallannasagar reservoir from here. The full reservoir level (FRL) will be 490 metres and serve the needs of drought-prone areas in both the districts of Siddipet (three constituencies – Husnabad, Jangaon and and Siddipet constituencies) and Sircilla (Manakondur and Sircilla constituencies).

About 2,700 acres were acquired for the construction of the reservoir and there was no submergence of any village except acquiring farm land. The length of the ‘U’ shaped bund is 8.65 kilometres and at 7.7 kilometre point head regulator was constructed to pump water to Mallannasagar through four pumps.

The right main canal (RMC) will discharge 309 cusecs water and irrigate about 40,000 acres followed by left main canal (LMC), which will discharge 512.062 cusecs and irrigate 70,000 acres. Here, the surge pool has a capacity to retain as much as 1 tmcft water. About 65 tanks will be filled from this reservoir.

From Ranganayakasagar the water would flow 18.5 kilometres (16 kilometres tunnel and 2.5 kilometres open canal) and reach Mallannasagar after water is pumped through four pumps.

“The construction, establishment of sub-station, and control centre are complete and ready for inauguration. A guest house is also coming up and completed. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would release water from Ranganayakasagar on March 25, Ugadi,” said an official.