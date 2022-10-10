Rana Daggubati inaugurates paediatric palliative care ward in Telangana

Rana Daggubati | Photo Credit: Prakash Chellamuthu

A 10-bed paediatric palliative care ward was opened at Sparsh Hospice at Khajaguda on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Daggubati Rana inaugurated the ward with Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan being present on the occasion.

Rotary Club, Banjara Hills, which is supporting Sparsh Hospice, is also planning to set up a full-fledged cancer hospital in the city, a press release informed.