Rana Daggubati inaugurates paediatric palliative care ward in Telangana
The Hindu Bureau
Telangana
October 10, 2022 03:37 IST
Rana Daggubati
| Photo Credit: Prakash Chellamuthu
A 10-bed paediatric palliative care ward was opened at Sparsh Hospice at Khajaguda on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday.
Actor Daggubati Rana inaugurated the ward with Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan being present on the occasion.
Rotary Club, Banjara Hills, which is supporting Sparsh Hospice, is also planning to set up a full-fledged cancer hospital in the city, a press release informed.
