Rana Daggubati inaugurates paediatric palliative care ward in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 03:37 IST

Rotary Club, Banjara Hills, which is supporting Sparsh Hospice, is also planning to set up a full-fledged cancer hospital in the city, a press release informed

Rana Daggubati | Photo Credit: Prakash Chellamuthu

Rotary Club, Banjara Hills, which is supporting Sparsh Hospice, is also planning to set up a full-fledged cancer hospital in the city, a press release informed

A 10-bed paediatric palliative care ward was opened at Sparsh Hospice at Khajaguda on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday. Actor Daggubati Rana inaugurated the ward with Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan being present on the occasion. Rotary Club, Banjara Hills, which is supporting Sparsh Hospice, is also planning to set up a full-fledged cancer hospital in the city, a press release informed.



Our code of editorial values