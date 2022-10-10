Telangana

Rana Daggubati inaugurates paediatric palliative care ward in Telangana

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati | Photo Credit: Prakash Chellamuthu

A 10-bed paediatric palliative care ward was opened at Sparsh Hospice at Khajaguda on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday.

Actor Daggubati Rana inaugurated the ward with Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan being present on the occasion.

Rotary Club, Banjara Hills, which is supporting Sparsh Hospice, is also planning to set up a full-fledged cancer hospital in the city, a press release informed.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 3:39:25 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rana-daggubati-inaugurates-paediatric-palliative-care-ward-in-telangana/article65989866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY