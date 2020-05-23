Ramzan tohfa at peoples’ doorsteps

Minister G. Jagdish Reddy extending Ramzan thofa to minority community members at Rayanguda in Suryapet district on Saturday.

SURYAPET

23 May 2020 22:48 IST

Each family to be given two litres of milk on Ramzan day

Poor Muslims of Suryapet had a surprise on Saturday when Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy visited colonies to deliver Ramzan tohfa at their door step.

Local leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi carried the pink bags bearing images of the leader and distribution them.

“Each bag of the tohfa contains dry fruits, vermicelli, sugar and ingredients to prepare Ramzan kheer, along with other essential supplies. The tohfa is worth ₹1,000,” one of the distributors said.

And additionally, each family will be provided two litres of milk on the day of Ramzan. According to an person managing the festive logistics, 5,000 bags or tohfas were prepared with the same contents by Friday for distribution.

“Based on moon sighting, the festival would be on Sunday or Monday. The idea was to deliver all the bags well before the festival,” he said.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy, also the legislator of Suryapet, who started the distribution of the bags at Rayinigudem, said COVID-19 situation has severely disturbed the financial situation of many Muslims, who are daily workers. And hence the decision.

“Unlike many towns and cities, where Muslims usually reside in the old city or old town, Suryapet follows a living-together model. The town is a symbol of communal amity,” he said.