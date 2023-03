March 22, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the first day of the holy month of Ramzan would correspond to Friday, March 24.

Speaking to the media and extending his greetings, Maulana Syed Qubool Badeshah Shuttari said March 23 would be the 30th of Shabaan, and that 1st day of Ramzan would correspond to Friday.