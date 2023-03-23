ADVERTISEMENT

Ramzan piety, fervour begins

March 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Speakers atop mosques sounded soon after the evening prayers on Thursday, heralding the onset of the holy month of Ramzan. This means that the first day of Ramzan, and the first day of fasting, corresponds to Friday (March 24).

In the run up to the holy month, mosque managements had placed orders for rolls of new prayer mats and began cleaning the places of worship to welcome and accommodate a large number of believers. Arrangements were made for taraweeh, the special night prayers in Ramzan, in large mosques such as the Mecca Masjid and the Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens as well as in smaller mosques. Believers from all age groups were seen thronging the mosques for namaz.

Meanwhile, at homes, preparation has begun for saher, the early morning meal that signals the beginning of the fast.

