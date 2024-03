March 12, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Ramzan moon has been sighted in Hyderabad and Muslims will mark the beginning of the month by fasting on Tuesday. “We have received multiple reports about the sighting of crescent moon in different parts of the country, and in Hyderabad. Tuesday will be the first day of fasting for Ramzan,” informed Junaid Pasha, a member of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee or the moon-sighting committee.

