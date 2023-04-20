Ramzan chaos near Charminar sends visitors scurrying

April 20, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The influx of a large number of beggars, hustlers, and footpath shops in random places turned the Ramzan experience a messy one for visitors to Charminar. What used to be a bustle for Ed shopping, bargaining, eating, and enjoying the place is now a scary experience.

“I went with my friends and entered the pedestrian zone from Shahalibanda side. We could not navigate to the Mecca Masjid. There are stalls in the middle of the path. We walked back to a nearby restaurant,” shared Nitya about her experience on Friday.

While the four roads radiating from Charminar are pedestrian-only zones, pushcarts, autorickshaws, two-wheelers driven by shop owners and by police officials add to the chaos. The number of stalls, both mobile and stationary, in the area have multiplied making the area unwalkable.

To compound the problem, the Charminar is not lit up as was the case in earlier years. The street lights between Madina Junction and Gulzar Houz are also not functioning. Beggars being wheeled around in the darkness with recorded messages is another issue visitors face. “Most beggars were brought to the city on commission basis. They have come from almost all parts of India but a majority of those we met were from AP and Telangana. Almost all agreed that earnings were good with not a single beggar earning less than ₹1,000 daily,” said Iqbal Jaweed, who was part of a survey in the area.

The inaccessibility of the Charminar zone has meant a bonanza for smaller restaurants outside the area. “Earlier we had fewer customers. Now people prefer to stop here and have food as they find it difficult to enter the Laad Bazaar area,” said the owner of Deewan Hotel, which has become a must-go place for binge eating during this Ramzan. A string of pop-up restaurants in the Ghansi Bazaar area led by Sonu Kebabs did brisk business as visitors preferred to indulge themselves rather than undergo the trauma of visiting Charminar precinct.