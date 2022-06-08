Ramp up COVID testing, HC tells govt.

‘Report within 15 days steps taken to check the virus’

‘Report within 15 days steps taken to check the virus’

In the light of COVID cases going up in the last few days, the Telangana High Court has directed the State government to ramp up testing and sought its report within 15 days the steps taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The government was also ordered to speed up payment of compensation to the next of kin of those who died of COVID and the procedure of payment.

The directions were given in a batch of writ petitions before the bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili. After taking on record a status report filed by the government in tackling the virus, the bench directed it to follow the caution note circulated by the Central government.

Telangana was among four States that were put on notice by the Centre to act aggressively to meet the threat of rapid spread of COVID. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were the other States. The note warned of significant increase in COVID cases in the four States. The bench posted the case for further proceedings on June 22.