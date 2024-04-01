ADVERTISEMENT

Ramoji Academy of Movies offers free online film making courses in seven languages

April 01, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ramoji Academy of Movies (RAM), the digital film academy of Ramoji Group based at Ramoji Film City, on Monday announced free online filmmaking courses in seven Indian languages, i.e. Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Bangla, besides English. The courses include story and Screenplay, direction, action, film production, film editing and digital filmmaking.

There is no upper age limit or minimum qualification criteria. Minimum age requirement is 15 years and proficiency in the chosen language of study is mandatory. The student must have a valid phone number and email address to receive the necessary communication.

RAM provides a seamless and secure online environment enabled by Safe Exam Browser (SEB). Once the SEB browser is downloaded, the student will be presented with a detailed chapter and the corresponding tests. The student needs to complete the current chapter and the test before moving on to the next, thus facilitating a streamlined and productive learning process.

RAM also monitors every student’s progress and evaluates performance at every stage of the course. Interested students can log on to www.ramojiacademy.com, according to a press release.

