Ramdas Athawale urges Telangana CM to address atrocities against Dalits

July 18, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has presented concerning statistics on the reported incidents of atrocities against Dalits in Telangana.

Addressing the media on Monday, he highlighted the need for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s attention to the pressing matter and urged him to take necessary measures to check such cases.

During a review of cases registered under the Atrocities Act, it was revealed that in Telangana, the number of reported cases in 2020 was 2,532, including 38 murders. In 2021, there were 2,284 cases, including 65 murders. In 2022, the numbers stood at 2,332, with 31 murders. So far, in 2023, there have been 949 registered cases of atrocities against Dalits, including 27 murders.

Mr.Athawale appealed to the CM to prioritise the safeguarding of Dalits in the state and to conduct a comprehensive review and ensure a reduction in the number of such cases. While Mr.Rao expands his party’s presence in other states, he should not neglect the urgent issues within his own State, the Union Minister added.

Regarding inter-caste marriages in Telangana, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the Telangana Inter Caste Marriage scheme, which is part of the Central government’s Dr BR Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter Caste Marriages. He noted that in 2021-22, there were 1,200 applications, followed by 1,500 in 2022-23, and 1,000 thus far in 2023-24. Encouraging more inter-caste marriages can help address societal differences, and the government supports such unions by providing an amount of ₹2.5 lakh to couples.

Athawale emphasized that even though the Chief Minister does not support the Central government, it does not mean that the Centre will neglect Telangana, despite the party ruling it.

Addressing misconceptions about the Uniform Civil Code, the Minister clarified that it is not intended to be against the Muslim community but aims to unite all religions. He stressed that Dr.Ambedkar had advocated for the code’s implementation. The government is open to considering suggestions and amendments from the community regarding the law. Mr.Athawale urged the Opposition to stop spreading misinformation, falsely claiming that the current government is changing the Constitution.