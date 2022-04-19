Ramayampet bandh total

Shops closed voluntarily against the suicide of mother and son

Tension prevailed at Ramayampet in Medak district since Tuesday morning as BJP workers called for a bandh in the mandal headquarters town demanding to arrest and punish those responsible for the suicide of mother and son.

Even Congress has extended support to the bandh. It was alleged that the ruling party leaders were involved in threatening the 40-year-old Santosh and his 60-year-old mother mother Padma- forcing them to take extreme step. Based on two separate video clips of two victims, police of Kamareddy have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Ramayampet municipal chairman Jitender Goud and six others.

Shop owners closed the shops voluntarily in support of the bandh. The BJP workers held a motorcycle rally in the town in this regard. Slogans were raised demanding justice and punishment to the culprits.

Activists of other parties also extended support to the bandh.

As a precautionary measure, heavy police force was mobilised and put on alert to prevent any untoward incidents. Security was increased before the houses of some ruling party leaders. The bandh was held peacefully. A TRS leader reportedly threatened a trader closing his shop and agitators tried to chase him. They were prevented by the police.

In a related development, a BJP delegation consisting of Vivek Venkataswamy, MLAs Eatala Rajender, M. Raghunandan Rao and general secretary G. Premender Reddy met the family of Santosh and consoled the family members.

Mr Rajender alleged that police are forcing activists of other parties to change into TRS or threatening with cases under PD Act. He asked why the police failed to arrest the accused in the case so far. He said that the issue would be taken into the notice of Centre and a CBI inquiry would be ordered if police failed to act in the next two days

Mr. Rajender said that the BJP would fight against injustice meted out to the family.