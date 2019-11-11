Ramappa inches closer to World Heritage tag

A team of the UNESCO, which visited the historic Ramappa temple to assess its claims for inclusion in the World Heritage site list, has given its nod for the tag, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy has said.

“We are taking measures for the development of Ramappa temple to see it earn the coveted World Heritage label. We have conducted meetings with the officials of the State Archaeological Department and the Archaeological Survey of India as well as district officials for the temple’s development,” added Mr. Reddy.

Collector C. Narayan Reddy on Monday held a meeting with district officials on development of the temple for which Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned ₹5 crore. With the funds, the authorities would establish a gallery of sculptures and two Kakatiya Kala Thoranams at the main entrance and another one inside. District authorities have also planned the construction of an auditorium and a ‘shivalingam’, which would be installed during the current auspicious Karthika masam.

According to the inscriptions found on the temple, it was built in the year 1213 CE by a general of the Kakatiya empire Recherla Rudra during the reign of Kakatiya King Ganapathi Deva. Local lore suggests that it took nearly 40 years for sculptor Ramappa and his team to build the Lord Sri Ramalingeswara temple.

The temple is known for unique features like floating bricks, sand box foundations and exquisite carvings.

The Collector also reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming Medaram Jatara and directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure total ban on single-use plastic items.