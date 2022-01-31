‘Ramanujacharya’s teachings relevant even today’

Prime Minister Modi to dedicate Statue of Equality to world on Feb. 5

A new spiritual world is ready to welcome every person at this village located in Shamshabad mandal with the 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya in golden colour sitting on a lotus with his hands folded and blessing everyone. The statue was made with five metals. The Thridandam, three sticks held together with white cloth, representing the three entities of physical nature, soul and supreme power, is 135 feet in height.

On the occasion of Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi coinciding with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Statue of Equality will be dedicated to the world by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate 120-kg gold idol of Ramanujacharya on February 13.

As many as 108 Divya Desas (temples of different parts of the nation), which inspired Ramanujacharya, are constructed in miniature model, around the statue of Ramanujacharya on the ground.

Every temple constructed here has the same model of the original one and all precautions were taken to construct the sanctum, source pillar, and main idol. The gopurams of these temples were also constructed in the same model without even a minute deviation.

Disclosing these details here on Monday while speaking to reporters, Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami said that Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham will be held from February 2 to 14 and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Maha Yajnam will be held with 1,035 homa gundas for universal well-being.

Around 1.5 lakh kg of pure ghee will be used during the yajnam. Nine branches of four Vedas will be chanted. About 5,000 purohits and Vedic pandits, including 2000 Ritwiks, will participate in the programme.

“About 1,000 years ago, Sri Ramanujacharya preached the spirit of equality and fought against all sorts of inequalities. He has also stressed the need of being in tune with nature and not to over-exploit. Those teachings are more relevant today,” said Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji adding that the entire construction is linked with the number nine in several aspects.

Stating that the tradition initiated by Ramanujacharya continued till the end of the 16th century and deviated during the foreign rule, Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji said now the leaders are thinking on the same lines and under the new education policy, students would read about Varaha Mihira, Bharadwaja and other experts of our previous generations.