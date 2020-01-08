Ramanna nominates son from his ward

Adilabad Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Jogu Ramanna’s elder son Premender was among the aspirants to file nomination on the first day of the process of election in Adilabad Municipality on Wednesday. It is a well known fact the MLA is pushing for his son to become next chairman of the Adilabad Municipality and hence nominated him from his own Shantinagar, ward number 34.

The move has, however, drawn criticism within party ranks. Those who criticised the MLA maintained that he should have left the opportunity for aspirants from open category as the municipal chairman seat fell in that category.

"Mr. Ramanna could have pushed for his son’s elevation in case the seat is reserved for Backward Classes,” said a close relative of a former chairperson. Some of the seniors who had waited for long for an opportunity are likely to be disappointed in case the ruling party wins sufficient councillor seats to be able to elect its own chairman.

The day saw nominations being filed by TRS and independent candidates from various wards across the 11 municipalities in undivided Adilabad.