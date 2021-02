HYDERABAD

22 February 2021 00:13 IST

Telugu Desam Party - Telangana president L. Ramana will file his nomination for election to Legislative Council from Hyderabad - Rangareddy - Mahbubnagar graduates constituency on Tuesday.

He will go in a procession with party activists from Old MLA Quarters at Himayatnagar to the GHMC office to submit his papers.

