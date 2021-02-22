Telangana

Ramana to file papers tomorrow

Telugu Desam Party - Telangana president L. Ramana will file his nomination for election to Legislative Council from Hyderabad - Rangareddy - Mahbubnagar graduates constituency on Tuesday.

He will go in a procession with party activists from Old MLA Quarters at Himayatnagar to the GHMC office to submit his papers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 12:14:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ramana-to-file-papers-tomorrow/article33897739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY