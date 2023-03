Ramakoti books distributed to devotees on Rama Navami in Telangana’s Sangareddy district

March 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, district Mudiraj president and BRS leader Pulimamidi Raju distributed Ramakoti books to devotees at temples on Sadashivapet town on Thursday. Many devotees write the name of Rama repeatedly and, in the books supplied by Mr. Raju, one can write the name of Rama 5,000 times. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.