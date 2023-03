March 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, district Mudiraj president and BRS leader Pulimamidi Raju distributed Ramakoti books to devotees at temples on Sadashivapet town on Thursday. Many devotees write the name of Rama repeatedly and, in the books supplied by Mr. Raju, one can write the name of Rama 5,000 times.