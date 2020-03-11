Ramagundam Police’s Task Force seize leopard skin

The Ramagundam Commissioner of Police’s Task Force team on Wednesday had arrested three inter State poachers from Maharashtra and sezied a leopard skin and. The arrest was made at Sirsa village in Kotapalli police station limits of Chennur Rural Police Station in Mancherial district.

Producing the leopard skin at a press conference at Ramagundam, Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana said the Task Force arrested the accused following a credible tip off. “The three had crossed river Pranahita on the border from Sironcha and entered Mancherial district in search for a buyer for the leopard skin,” he added.

Inter-State gang

Mr. Satyanarayana said the accused Kondagorla Tirupati, Sadimik Gangaram, and Veladi Tulsiram, all known poachers, were residents of Marupalli in Aheri taluq of Gadchiroli district in neighbouring Maharashtra. “They had killed the leopard by electrocution after following its movements in the Sironcha forest,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police also gave details of the anti poaching activities of the Police Department under the jurisdiction. Mancherial Additional Commissioner of Police D. Uday Kumar Reddy and others were also present.