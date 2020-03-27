Ramagundam police walk the streets to educate people about self-isolation

“We have a family, but we live on the roads for the cause of society. You have a family, please do not come out of your house for the sake of your own family,” screams a placard.

“Illu muddu-Veede vaddu” (Say yes to house and no to streets), “Home is the best, Take some rest. Don’t call any guest, enjoy your home fest”. In order to educate the people about the importance of social isolation to check the spread of COVID-19, the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police launched a novel campaign carrying placards in the Godavarikhani coal belt on Friday.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana had also carried placards along with other police officials to educate the people about the importance of social distancing and self-isolation. As part of the programme of distributing around 2,000 masks to the police personnel and media persons donated by Sai Ganesh non-woven factory in the coal belt, the police officials participated in a demonstration by carrying placards importance of self-isolation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramagundam CP V. Satyanarayana said that the Union government had announced lockdown only to check the spread of virus by forcing the people to remain indoors. Appealing the people to remain indoors to avoid the spread of virus, he also informed the people to wash the hands frequently, use sanitisers and wearing of masks.

Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder, Additional DCP Ravikumar, ACPs Umender, Ram Reddy and Sunder Rao, inspectors Ramesh, Ramesh Babu, RI Madhukar and others participated in the programme.