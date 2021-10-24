Ramagundam police organise medical camp

A medical camp was organised at Dandepalli, an interior tribal village in the Mancherial district by Ramagundam police here on Sunday.

As many as 15 super-specialist doctors conducted medical check-ups for over 1,000 people.

“Tractors were sent for tribals so that they can come to camp. We have also provided medicines and food to them,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, Akhil Mahajan said.

“For those having cataract issues and need spectacles, a list was prepared and the procedure would be done free of cost,” the officer said.

Volleyball kits were also distributed on the occasion.

The camp was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Reddy.