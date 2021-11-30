Ramagundam Municipal Commissioner arrested for graft

Bribe amount recovered from his private secretary who received it

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday arrested Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Commissioner in-charge Kudikala Shankar Kumar along with his private servant Thota Mallikarjun on charge of accepting ₹ 1 lakh bribe from a contractor.

Mr. Sudhakar Kumar is Peddapally Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and given Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Corporation Commissioner post. The bribery sum, which he allegedly received through his private secretary was recovered from the latter’s possession on the premises of the RDO’s office.

Both, the in-charge Commissioner and his private servant, were presented before the special judge of ACB cases in Karimnagar. They were remanded in judicial custody. A statement from the ACB office said a contractor executed the works of spraying sodium hypochlorite in the commissionerate area.

He applied for sanctioning of ₹9.28 lakh towards the works executed. The Commissioner allegedly sought bribe to sanction the bills and got caught. ACB authorities appealed to people to contact toll free number 1064 if any State government employee seeks bribe.