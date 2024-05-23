Ramagundam depot receives Integrated Management Systems

Ramagundam Routine Overhauling (RoH) Depot, one of the major freight depots of South Central Railway (SCR), has received the prestigious ‘Integrated Management Systems’ (IMS) certification from Indian Register Quality Systems, a division of IRCLASS Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The depot in Peddapalli district was established in 1982 and has been carrying out various activities like ROH (Routine overhauling) attention, yard examination and sick line attention of various types of wagons like BOXN, BOBRN, BCN etc.

The ROH of this depot is 280 wagons per month including private wagons of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation). IMS certification will allow the freight depot to further streamline its processes and improve overall efficiency, said a press release.