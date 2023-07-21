Ramadugu in Karimnagar records 22 cm rain; expect more rains

July 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast now lies over south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining northwest and west central Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level.

It is likely to move slowly west-northwest wards across south Odisha – north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next two days. This is even as the southwest monsoon has been vigorous throughout Telangana on Friday.

Heavy rain had occurred at places in Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Rangareddy, Mahabubabad, Narayanpet,Vikarabad and Warangal and at a few places in Adilabad, Hyderabad, J. Bhupalpally, Jagityal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, M. Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and at isolated places in B. Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Y. Bhuvanagiri district, said an IMD -India Meteorological Department report.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said Ramadugu in Karimnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 22 cm. Extremely heavy rainfall (>20.4 cm) was received at isolated places in Karimnagar district. Very heavy rainfall (11.5-20.4 cm was received at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Medak, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar districts.

Heavy rainfall (6.5-11.5 cm) was received at isolated places all over the State except Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal. Moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received at many places all over the State. Within GHMC, 9.5 cm was recorded at Serilingampally, Rangareddy district.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places in Telangana especially in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

For twin cities, it will be generally cloudy sky with light rain and the temperatures are likely to be around 25 degree C during the day and 23 degrees at night.

