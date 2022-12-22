Ramachandra Bharti surrenders in passport case

December 22, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, who was released on bail after being arrested in BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case, surrendered before a court here on Thursday in a criminal case of possessing more than two passports.

Mr. Bharti was taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody. He was earlier arrested along with Kore Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji in the poaching attempt case. Along with Simhajai, he was released on bail.

While he was prison in the poaching attempt case, the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Rajendranagar in Cyberabad lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police stating that Mr. Bharti had more than two passports with different names. A case under the provisions of the Passport Act was registered against him then.

