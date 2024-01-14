ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Temple consecration not a party event: Kishan Reddy

January 14, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TS BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya was not his party event but the biggest religious event after the country’s Independence and there should be no politics over it.

Talking to the media at the party office on Sunday, he pointed out that his party had officially passed a resolution supporting the cause for the Ram Temple, which is a “500-year-old struggle” and party men have been participating as Ram Bhakts ever since and taking out Ram yatras.

The entire country is agog with expectation for the temple ceremony and only “pseudo-secularists” like Congress men could oppose it. “Invitation has been extended to Sonia Gandhi and others, what stops them from participating?” he questioned.

