Ram Temple consecration | AIIMS Bibinagar to remain shut for half a day on January 22

January 21, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

OPD services will be temporarily suspended, while inpatient services and Emergency services will continue without interruption

Siddharth Kumar Singh

A file photo of the main building of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar, Telangana, has issued an office order stating that the institute will observe a half-day closure on January 22 in light of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The order, released on January 19, said that the institute will be closing until 2.30 p.m on Jan. 22. Outpatient Department (OPD) services will be temporarily suspended during this period, while inpatient services will be available throughout the day. Emergency and life-saving services will continue without interruption. The order has received approval from the competent authority.

However, hospitals operated by the Telangana government will function normally as per their regular schedules, a senior official from the health department confirmed.

