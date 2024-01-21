Ram Temple consecration | AIIMS Bibinagar to remain shut for half a day on January 22

January 21, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar, Telangana, has issued an office order stating that the institute will observe a half-day closure on January 22 in light of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The order, released on January 19, said that the institute will be closing until 2.30 p.m on Jan. 22. Outpatient Department (OPD) services will be temporarily suspended during this period, while inpatient services will be available throughout the day. Emergency and life-saving services will continue without interruption. The order has received approval from the competent authority.

However, hospitals operated by the Telangana government will function normally as per their regular schedules, a senior official from the health department confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.