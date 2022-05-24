Telangana

Ram Gopal Varma booked for cheating production house

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was booked by Miyapur police on charges of allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of ₹ 56 lakh.

Koppada Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Art Creations lodged a complaint stating that Mr. Varma took money from him for producing a movie titled  ‘Disha’, with a promise to return it before the release of the said movie.

The movie was based on real life incident of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor who was gang-raped and killed by four persons, who later died in an exchange of fire with police.

Mr. Raju got acquainted with Mr. Varma through a common friend  Ramana Reddy a few years ago.

“He gave ₹ 8 lakh in January 2020, and a few days later, the director again took ₹ 20 lakh, and promised to repay the amount in six months,” police said quoting the complaint copy.

A few months later, Mr. Varma approached Mr. Raju stating that he was facing a financial crunch and took another ₹ 28 lakh. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Raju came to know that Mr. Varma was not the producer of the movie, and got cheated by the latter.

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 406, 417, 420, 506 of IPC 156 (3) of CrPC  was registered against the director and a probe is on.


