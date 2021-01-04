Rally planned on Jan. 6 seeking restart of classroom instruction

‘Children from poor families facing uncertainty due to prolonged closure of schools and difficulties in attending online classes’

In an attempt to highlight their demand for recommencement of classroom instruction in schools in adherence to the COVID-safety protocols, a host of teachers and students unions have decided to hold a joint rally here on January 6.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the joint action committee comprising the STF, the TSUTF, the TPTF, the Telangana Private Teachers Federation, the PDSU, the SFI, the AISF and various other organisations held here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the School Teachers’ Federation (STF) State general secretary D Saidulu said the imperative need for resuming the classroom instruction in the schools to protect the academic future of students was discussed threadbare at the JAC meeting. An overwhelming number of students, mainly hailing from poor families, are facing uncertainty due to the prolonged closure of the schools and difficulties in attending the online classes, he said, urging the State government to prepare a 100-day academic schedule to restart the classes in the regular mode in all schools by following due precautions against the COVID-19.

Keeping students engaged in academic pursuits is of paramount importance to ensure that education continues for uninterrupted learning, he noted. Other speakers expressed their concern over the problems being faced by rural students to follow the online classes properly owing to lack of access to gadgets like smartphones and poor Internet connectivity. They contended that the virtual mode of teaching and learning was not an alternative to the formal classroom instruction.

Some other participants highlighted the plight of children of daily wage labourers, who are deprived of midday meals due to the closure of schools. They deplored that the private teachers were reeling under the ripple effects of the pandemic crisis and living in dire straits. The representatives of some private school managements also attended the meeting.